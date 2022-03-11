Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton

Hamilton: won Class AA/A state title in weight class 138
Fairmont Senior's Kolbie Hamilton
Fairmont Senior's Kolbie Hamilton(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been almost a week since Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton secured a new crown... the state title in Class AA/A weight class 138.

“It feels pretty good. From where I started this season to now, I’ve improved a lot and I felt like I could’ve kept going for even more periods. My goal was to win the match as best I could.”

Hamilton won by tech fall, 17-2 over Ritchie County’s Kodi Camp. It was an impressive duel, but the Polar Bear overwhelmed Camp through three periods.

“It was a pretty good matchup and I’m glad he made it there.”

The preparation was key. It wasn’t just what he had to do to succeed, but the outside work that he needed to do.

“After practices some days, we’d stay after and go a little more. At my house, for about two weeks straight, we were down in the basement. I was getting yelled at for stupid things and stupid mistakes. Well, we were just pushing myself to make me better.”

After the big win, Hamilton lept into the stands to see the two people who matter most - Mom and Dad.

“It means a lot. I’m just glad I could give my mom and dad a hug right after my match.”

