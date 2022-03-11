Advertisement

Frances Lee Trecost Foreman

Frances Lee Trecost Foreman
Frances Lee Trecost Foreman(Picasa | Frances Lee Trecost Foreman)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frances Lee Trecost Foreman, 78, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Frank “Chuck” and Antoinette Cirullo Trecost. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Foreman; and her sister, Sara Catherine Trecost Musser. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Foreman and husband Mark Moriarty of Clarksburg; and her brother, Patsy Trecost of Clarksburg; as well as several nieces and nephews. Frances was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was a secretary for Chamberlain and Flowers Insurance with 38 years of service. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Foreman will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to her family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Drive Wreck
Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
John Walker
Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker
Homicide investigation generic
WV State Police investigating homicide
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.
Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV

Latest News

Reverend Edsil H. Bragg
Reverend Edsil H. Bragg
Patricia Annette Stewart
Patricia Annette Stewart
Richard E (Dick) Johnson
Lawrence “Ed” Andrews
Elizabeth “Sugar” “Liz” Rose Second Lozano
Elizabeth “Sugar” “Liz” Rose Second Lozano