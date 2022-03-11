Frances Lee Trecost Foreman, 78, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 20, 1943, a daughter of the late Frank “Chuck” and Antoinette Cirullo Trecost. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Foreman; and her sister, Sara Catherine Trecost Musser. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Foreman and husband Mark Moriarty of Clarksburg; and her brother, Patsy Trecost of Clarksburg; as well as several nieces and nephews. Frances was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was a secretary for Chamberlain and Flowers Insurance with 38 years of service. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Foreman will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to her family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.