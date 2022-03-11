Gilmer County’s press too much for Webster County, advancing Titans to Class A title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Titans are headed to the Class A state title game after defeating Webster County, 61-44.

The Highlanders kept up in the first half, only trailing by seven at the break. Gilmer County took control of the third quarter and pulled away, ultimately cementing the win.

“Offensively, we struggled a little bit to set up an offense and run one,” head coach Sharon Baird said.” I’m really proud of these girls tonight. They went out there and they gave me 110 percent. It’s all I can ask of them. We came up on the short end of the stick but I think they gave me everything they had.”

Highlander star Sydney Baird fouled out in the fourth quarter, ultimately aiding in the deciding factor of the win.

“From the beginning we knew we had to give 110 percent. We told them we were going to leave it all out there on the floor and we did tonight,” junior guard Baird said. I think we gave it everything we could.”

Gilmer County is known for its 32-minute press, something that often exhausts other teams even before the half.

“That’s just what we bank on when we pick up full-court for 32 minutes. We want to wear teams out,” head coach Amy Chapman said. “We may give up a few layups in our press but we’re willing to live with that as long as it’s not consistent.”

Senior guard Taylor McHenry had a solid night on both sides of the ball, posting 16 points, four rebounds and five steals.”

“I’m feeling pretty hyped,” McHenry said after the win. “I feel good.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.