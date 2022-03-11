Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was mild and mostly cloudy, and today will be warmer and much sunnier, as a system approaches from the west. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. This causes temperatures to rise into the upper-50s, so it will be mild out there. Go outside if you can. We stay dry until the late-evening, when a few light showers push in ahead of a cold front out west. After 1 AM, the cold front makes its way into West Virginia, and a line of snow pushes in behind. Temperatures will be close to the freezing point, so any precipitation that falls will be snow. This snow will be on the heavy side at times, lowering visibility and causing slick roads. Overall, expect a snowy night. Most of the widespread snow will be during the morning hours, with the snow lowering visibility and producing slick conditions at times. In the mountains, wind gusts above 30 mph could blow the snow around and further reduce visibility. Then, after 11 AM, the cold front moves east, taking the widespread snow with it. But more snow showers come from the northwest, thanks to a combination of lake effect, leftover moisture and highs in the low-30s, feeling much colder because of the winds (so you’ll want a heavy coat). These snow showers won’t produce much, but wind gusts above 30 mph at times will blow the snow around and reduce visibility. Then, by 9 PM, any leftover snow showers are gone, as the system moves eastward. Besides the snow, temperatures will be cold, with highs in the 30s. Combined with winds, they will feel much colder, so you’ll want a heavy coat if heading out.

By the time the snow stops, snow totals could vary, but we’ll likely see 4″ to 6″ in the lowlands and over 7″ in some mountainous areas of our region. Because of the amount of snow and gusty winds, the National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have most of our region under a Winter Storm Warning for all of Saturday. Make sure to keep supplies in your car, like blankets, flashlights, and water in your car, just in case, especially during the morning and early-afternoon. Overall, it will be a snowy day.

Then we dry out on Sunday, as a high-pressure system pushes in from the west. So expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s on that day. So Sunday may not be a bad time to go skiing to enjoy the snow. Then heading into next week, temperatures rise into the upper-50s and 60s, and skies will remain partly cloudy. We also stay dry until the latter half of the week. In short, today will be a nice way to end the work week, tomorrow will bring heavy snow and cold temperatures during the morning and afternoon, and next week will be warm and nice.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with sunshine at times. Wind will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. So it will be a nice day today. High: 61.

Tonight: Light rain showers push in at 10 PM, but these rain showers won’t last long and won’t produce much rain. After midnight, any leftover rain turns into snow, becoming widespread overnight. Winds will come from the NW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s, so it will feel very cold as well. Overall, expect a snowy, cold night. Low: 25.

Saturday: Widespread snow lasts during the early-morning hours, and this is where most of the snow totals will come in. By midday, most of the snow is to the east. However, light snow showers will continue throughout the afternoon, affecting visibility and road conditions even if they don’t produce much. Winds will come from the NW at 15-25 mph in the afternoon, with wind gusts in the 30-mph range and higher in the mountains. This could blow around the snow and further exasperate conditions. Temperatures will also be freezing, being in the upper-20s, and feeling colder because of winds. Overall, make sure your vehicle is winterized if heading out tomorrow morning and afternoon, as it will be a snowy, chilly day. High: 29.

Sunday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in the afternoon. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Ultimately, a nice day to head out, even though it will be cooler-than-average. High: 43.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.