Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | March 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today was a pretty cloudy day, but temperatures did climb to a more seasonable level, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will be a warmer and sunnier day, with many of us breaking 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies. However, things quickly take a turn after a cold front passes over the state Friday night. Clouds will permeate our area by about 8pm, and then we’ll start with light rain showers. Rapidly dropping temperatures start to change that rain over to snow after midnight; by 2am, all of us will be seeing snow. That snow could be heavy at times during those overnight hours. By about 8am, snow will still be widespread, but will slowly start to lighten up in intensity. However, wind gusts will start to pick up, peaking in the afternoon at about 25-35mph in the lowlands and up to 50mph in the mountains. As these wind gusts are peaking in intensity, snow will become more isolated in the lowlands. In the mountains, however, gusty winds and falling snow could cause some whiteout conditions, making driving extremely dangerous. By Saturday night, snow is confined to the higher elevations, and by Sunday morning, all of us are back to dry conditions. Because of these wintry conditions, the National Weather Service has our entire area under a Winter Storm Watch beginning at 1am Saturday morning. For the lowlands, that watch expires at 10pm Saturday night, but for the mountains that watch expires at 1am Sunday morning. As for snowfall totals, it looks as if we’ll get somewhere between 3 to 5 inches in the lowlands, and somewhere from 5 to 9 inches in the mountains. Note that these totals are still subject to waver depending on how much rain we get before the changeover to snow.

Sunday morning will be very cold, with temperatures in the low teens and single digits across the area. Highs will only warm up to the low 40s, but sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Warmer temperatures return for the start of next week; Monday could be pushing 60 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions will persist throughout next week, as temperatures continue to rise a few degrees each day. By Thursday, we may be seeing 70 degrees again.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 60

Saturday: Snow, heavy in the morning then decreasing through the afternoon. Gusty winds. High: 30

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 43

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.