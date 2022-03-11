Living with Hemophilia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - March is blood disorder awareness month. 5′s John Blashke spoke with a family dealing with hemophilia.

Hemophilia is a blood clotting disorder. Minor scrapes and bruises can cause prolonged bleeding. Most often it is internal bleeding where blood can pool in muscles and joints, extra precautions need to be taken to prevent this.

Kristen Dansereau-Urdell is a board member of the West Virginia Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation she says the disease can lead to stigmas.

“We’ve even had families say oh don’t play with him you don’t want to hurt him,” said Dansereau-Urdell. “A lot of people don’t like to come forward and say I have a bleeding disorder because people look at you different.”

While being safe is important hemophilia is just a part of their every day lives.

Patrick Snell grew up with the disease and he said it was like living on an island by himself, but learning his limitations helped him to carve a path.

“But when you’re blessed to have the opportunity to explore those things and you learn again about what you can and can’t do you kind of paint that picture about what your functional level is,” said Snell.

Snell added that hemophilia played a roll in his decision to become a physical therapist. The disease also led to him to becoming a collegiate level swimmer and his affected nephew Matthew is following in his footsteps.

“A cut or a bruise I’m just like ah its probably an old one ‘cus I’ve got so many of them,” said Matthew.

A bump on his head during swim practice has taken over a month to heal. According to his mother Andria Baker, learning limits is just a part of the process.

“I try to be safe, but I cant I want to let it all out...” said Matthew.

Matthews brother Lucas is also a hemophiliac, but they don’t let that stop them from having fun.

“They’re just like you and me I think that’s so vitally important an then in the school systems let them be kids and grow into a adults and only tell them no when we absolutely have to,” said Baker.

To learn more about blood diseases go to wvnhf.org

