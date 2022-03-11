Meghann McKenzie Rodgers, 45 of Salina, Kansas, died at the home of a friend in Tescott, Kansas, on February 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by a special godmother Lucy Miller of Nebraska; her birth mother Reta Thompson of Nebraska; maternal and paternal grandparents; a cousin Lucinda Hale of Missouri; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mrs. Rodgers is survived by her husband Cliff, her parents Jacque McKenzie and Jerry Wedemeyer, a sister Sheri Hale, stepbrothers Zac, Jacob and Micah Wedemeyer, her dogs Bonnie and Clyde, and estranged daughter Devyn. Born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on September 21, 1976, she was adopted in 1978. Meghann attended schools in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa before moving with her family to Bridgeport, West Virginia, where she graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1995. She returned to Kansas to earn an Associate Degree in Computer Applications from Cloud County Community College and went on to earn certifications as a CNA and CMT. She worked in various healthcare facilities in the Salina, Kansas, area for many years.

Meghann was a woman who loved animals, skating, fishing, anything “country”, firepits West Virginia pepperoni rolls, the Kansas City Chiefs and her beloved Kansas. Her family asks that in memory of Meghann you reach out to help family and friends who struggle with mental illness, alcoholism and substance abuse by showing them compassion and kindness.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Another celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family in Salina, Kansas. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

