North Marion falls short of state title game in late-game battle with Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 North Marion and No. 2 Logan took it down to the wire in deciding which team would advance to Saturday’s Class AAA state championship game.

The Huskies controlled the first half, heading into the locker room with a ten-point lead. They fell flat in the third quarter, allowing the Wildcats to go on a 16-6 scoring run to even the score at 35 at the end of the third.

The final minute of gameplay saw all the action. Logan remained in the lead, but North Marion chipped away at it with a three from Kennedy Beatty, then a layup at 29 seconds and three-pointer at six seconds from Emma Freels. The Huskies tried to march down the court one final time to put up one more basket, but were unable to get past half-court.

“The first half, we did what we wanted to, did a good job of guarding the perimeter. Third quarter we didn’t come out and guard very well, didn’t force many turnovers,” head coach Mike Parrish said. “We were flying around playing hard, but they handled the ball well. They hit shots down the stretch, and they hit free throws down the stretch. We missed some easy ones that could’ve gotten us back in it, but that’s basketball.”

Logan’s Peyton Ilderton led with a game-high 27 points, the only Wildcat in double-figures.

Katlyn Carson, fighting off injury from Tuesday’s quarterfinal game, led the Huskies with a double-double, 15 points and 14 rebounds. Olivia Toland posted 12 points.

Logan will face the winner of No. 5 PikeView and No. 1 Fairmont Senior in the Class AAA championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

