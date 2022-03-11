Patricia Annette Stewart, 57, of Montana Mines passed away at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on June 30, 1964 the daughter of the late Delmas Lee Stewart and the surviving Eleanor Hiley Stewart. She had worked as Health Care Worker providing In-Home Care for those in need. She enjoyed going to Good Will and Yard Sales. She also enjoyed trips to the Amish Country and time at the beach. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Kim White of Montana Mines; one son Jeffrey Lee Eagle of Fairmont; two daughters Angel Marie Eagle of Fairmont and Summer Leigh Moore and her husband Richard of Fairmont; one brother Frank Stewart and his wife Jennifer of Bellview; 8 grandchildren Sydney Lee Tyner of Morgantown, Christopher James Cutlip of Fairmont, Cameron Trace Eagle of Fairmont, Hunter Lee Eagle of Fairmont, Jaxen Moore, Autumn Moore, Riley Moore and Tennessee Moore and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Tracie Lyn Eagle, two brothers Robin Lee Stewart and Cecil “Chubb” Stewart. The family would like to Thank Amedysis Hospice for the gracious care they showed Patricia, especially Dustin. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Edward Woods officiating. Burial will follow at Montanan Mines Cemetery. Memories can be shared with her family at www.carpenterandford.com

