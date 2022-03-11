The Reverend Edsil H. Bragg, 92, passed away to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, March 6, 2022, with his wife and daughter by his side. Edsil was born in Glenville, WV, on January 31, 1930, a son of the late Harvey and Gertrude Bragg. Surviving is his bride of 69 years, Lovern Bragg, his daughter Regina Bragg Haught (David), West Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Jeremy Clifton, Jodi Day, Tim Bragg and Michelle Dailey; eight great-grandchildren; and a special “son” Harry Drake (Wandelene), Glenville, WV; and several nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Bragg; eight brothers and two sisters, being the last surviving member of his immediate family. Edsil loved the Lord and served Him faithfully throughout his life. He served 18 years with the EUB conference until 1968 and with the WV United Methodist Conference until his retirement in 1995, with 45 years of service. There will be no public visitation for Reverend Bragg. A private interment was held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Friday, March 11, 2022. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.

