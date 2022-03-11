Winter Storm Watch issued for all of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service offices in both Charleston and Pittsburgh have placed our entire DMA under a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday.

The watch goes into effect at 1am on Saturday morning.

For the counties of Randolph, Tucker, Preston, Marion, and Monongalia, this watch expires at 1am on Sunday morning.

For all other counties in our viewing area, the watch expires at 10pm Saturday night.

This watch has been issued due to the likelihood of heavy snow and gusty winds.

Snow accumulations in the lowlands are expected to be about 3-5 inches. As for the mountains, accumulations could be about 5-9 inches, possibly more in the highest elevations.

At their peak in the afternoon, winds could gust 25-35mph in the lowlands, and as high as 50mph in the mountains.

These gusty winds could cause whiteout conditions, causing low visibility, making driving extremely treacherous. With snow becoming very light in the lowlands by the afternoon, whiteout conditions are more likely in the mountains.

Additionally, gusty winds and the weight of snow on power lines could cause power outages.

Tree limbs may also break and fall from the weight of the snow and winds.

Temperatures will be below freezing, and with gusty winds, wind chills could fall below zero.

Please use extra caution if traveling at any time during Saturday’s storm.

Stick with 5 News for any updates on this storm.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.