Gilmer County falls to Cameron at the buzzer in the Class A state title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class A state championship game was a fight to the finish between No. 2 Cameron and No. 1 Gilmer County.

The Dragons came out strong, maintaining a lead until late in the second quarter when the Titans put themselves back on top into the break.

Cameron came out in the second half on a 15-6 scoring run, leading 40-32 mid-third quarter, but Gilmer County answered with its own 8-0 run to even things out at 40.

Late in the game, Trinity Bancroft hit a crucial layup to put the Titans up by one, but Ashlynn Van Tassell took to the free throw line and got the two teams back at 50 apiece. On the ensuing inbound pass, Emma Taylor’s was tipped and fell into Maci Neely’s hands. Neely hit the game-winning three as time expired to take the Class A state title.

“These seniors, they’re tough. They’re resilient, they’ll bounce back and they’re going to conquer the world after they graduate,” head coach Amy Chapman said. “There’s big things to come for Gilmer County. This is not over for us. We plan to be back here in the future multiple times. These girls right here are the ones who set the tone.”

Taylor McHenry, Trinity Bancroft and Emma Taylor were named to the All-Tournament team.

“It’s meant the world to us,” Taylor said of the Gilmer County program. “We’re more of a family than a team. We’ll remember this forever.”

