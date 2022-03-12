Gov. Justice requests $5 million in aid for Ukraine children’s hospital bombed by Russia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Following his address on America’s energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, Gov. Jim Justice sent a letter requesting that the West Virginia Legislature join him in pledging $5 million in assistance for the Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital recently bombed by Russian military forces.

“The ongoing war on Ukraine is beyond tragic, with Russia bombing civilians and committing war crimes upon the heroic people of Ukraine. The killing of civilians is despicable and must not ever be tolerated. But the worst atrocity imaginable is the murder of innocent women and children,” said Gov. Justice in his letter.

He added that this was the least they could do to help the most vulnerable.

“We must take action to show solidarity and support at any level we can. I believe this $5 million pledge may spur others to contribute, to join together in support, and to show Putin that the free world stands together in support of Ukraine. The bombing of this hospital is a rallying cry, and West Virginia should help answer the call.” Justice said.

In his address on March 11, Gov. Justice said dependence on hostile foreign countries, like Russia, for fossil fuels had put America in a position where aiding in Ukraine’s defense could lead to uncertainty regarding the security of the country and the free world.

The Governor said that President Joe Biden must act now and tap into West Virginia’s rich natural resources to make America energy independent again.

“That independence starts right here in little ol’ West Virginia. The very resources that we have in abundance in this state – coal, oil, and gas – are exactly, what will save the world,”

He went on to say that he felt Americans were afraid.

“Why is America afraid? This is America, for crying out loud! Jim Justice is not going to be afraid. It’s time for West Virginia to be that beacon of light for America. It’s time for us to not be afraid anymore. It’s time for us to lead,” Justice said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.