Joseph Paul Molina, of Rosemont, left his earthly home for his heavenly home on Friday, March 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born July 28, 1942 in Mount Clare a son of the late José and Jenny Yankosky Molina.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Karen Nestor Molina.

Joe is survived by two sons, Craig Molina and his wife Jennifer of Fairmont and grandchildren Allie and Carter; and Eric Molina of Germantown, MD. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Blidgett and her husband Tony of Clarksburg and three brothers, James Molina and his wife Marsha of Clarksburg, John Molina and his wife Phyllis of Bridgeport, and Michael Molina and his husband Jim Abbott of San Diego, CA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Anita Molina and Patricia Molina Pumphrey and her husband Joe; two brothers, Alfred Molina and Robert Molina; and one granddaughter Mackenzie Molina.

Joe graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1962 and served in the WV National Guard. He worked for Union Carbide for 38 years where he had multiple jobs during his career before retiring in 2004.

He previously attended Horizons Church and was currently attending Flemington Assembly of God. He was a member of the North Central WV Corvette Club.

Condolences may be sent to the Molina family at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport from 4 to 8 pm Monday, where services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with Pastor Gary Devart presiding. Interment will follow at Flemington I.O.O.F. cemetery.

