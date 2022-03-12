Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday night into this morning, a strong cold front lifted into our region, bringing heavy snow that lasted until the late-morning hours. Then we were left with cold temperatures, cloudy skies and light snow flurries through the early-afternoon. Some parts of NCWV saw up to 7″ of snow. Fortunately, the front that produced the snow is to the east of us, and tonight, we will dry out, leading to mostly clear skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-teens, feeling more like the single digits, and even the negatives in the mountains, due to the cold. Overall, tonight will be dry, but it will be cold as well, so make sure to wear heavy clothing to protect yourself from the cold. Also, because of the cold temperatures and snow, we could see ice on the roads, so be aware of that.

Tomorrow afternoon will be much nicer, with the only issue being clouds pushing in from the west, as a disturbance moves north of us. However, we stay dry, with any snow staying north of us, in Pennsylvania. Winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will rise into the upper-30s to low-40s, about 10 degrees below-average. So it will be a little cool outside. Ultimately though, it will be a calm day. Then as we head into Monday, temperatures will rise even more, reaching into the mid-50s. So it will be a nice day. Then throughout the rest of next week, temperatures will rise even higher, reaching the 60s towards the end of the week. It likely won’t be until next weekend that another low-pressure system brings rain to our region, so you won’t need any rain gear until the weekend. In short, tonight will be chilly, tomorrow will be okay, and next week will certainly feel like spring.

Tonight: Skies will be partly clear, with skies clearing overnight, so it will be calm outside. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Because of this, temperatures will be in the low-teens, feeling much colder because of the winds. Overall, you’ll want a coat tonight. Low: 12.

Sunday: Skies will be partly cloudy, especially in the afternoon, but no precipitation is expected. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, so it will be breezy. That will make temperatures, which will be in the mid-40s, feel a little cooler. Overall, expect a seasonably chilly but otherwise okay afternoon. High: 43.

Monday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine. Winds will be light and come from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, a nice day. High: 57.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. A weak disturbance might bring a sprinkle or two, but other than that, we stay dry. Winds will be light and come from the SW, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 61.

