Morgantown to face Huntington in Class AAAA state finals after taking down Wheeling Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown took a few minutes to get their footing against Wheeling Park, but from there, it was your typical Mohigans vs. Wheeling Park game play through the second.

After the break, Morgantown came back with a strong second, and rode that wave all the way to a 46-31 victory. Sadaya Jones added on 11.

Lindsay Bechtel led Motown with 14 points,

With the win, the Mohigans advance to play Huntington in the Class AAAA State Finals. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. Saturday night.

