BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amidst the winter weather, multiple vehicle accidents were reported in our area on March 12.

According to Harrison/Taylor County 911, they responded to around 35 vehicle accidents by 12:23 p.m.

Marion County 911 said they had responded to 14 vehicle accidents as of 12:28 p.m.

