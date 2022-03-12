Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the City of Clarksburg, WV on Facebook, The Clarksburg and Bridgeport fire departments responded to a structure fire on South 2nd Avenue in Clarksburg.

The city shared the fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.

The Public Works Department responded to the incident to plow and salt the roads in the area.

