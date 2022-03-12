Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck on I-79 has part of the interstate shut down in Harrison County.

The wreck happened at mile marker 110 near Lost Creek around 9 a.m. Saturday.

WV 511 says both southbound lanes are closed.

It’s one of several wrecks that have been reported on treacherous roads in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia Counties.

Marion County Emergency Management officials say I-79 southbound is also closed near mile marker 139 due to multiple accidents.

Officials say if you have to be on the roads to use extreme caution.

There is no word on any injuries associated with the various wrecks at this time.

