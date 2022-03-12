Semifinals offer tougher challenge, but Fairmont Senior returns to the Class AAA state title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior did not play in the same type of game as it did earlier in the week Friday night against PikeView in the Class AAA state semifinals, but the Polar Bears did what they needed to in order to make it back to the championship game.

The Panthers offered a challenge in the first quarter with Fairmont Senior up by 11 after eight minutes and measuring up against a PikeView team aware of how difficult it can be to face off with the reigning state runners-up.

“We can’t make excuses, we’re forced to adapt,” head coach Corey Hines said. “If we’ve gotta slow down, we’ll slow down. If we have to play fast, we’ll play fast.”

Marley Washenitz led the team with a double-double, posting 27 points and 11 rebounds, as well as seven steals and three blocks. Laynie Beresford had 12 points, while Meredith Maier finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Polar Bears move on to a repeat of the 2021 Class AAA semifinals - Fairmont Senior and Logan.

“I think this is the matchup a lot of the state wanted to see,” Hines said.

Tip-off of the Class AAA state championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

