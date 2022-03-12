Winter Storm Warning issued for most of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today was a beautiful day across NCWV, with lots of sunshine through a few clouds and temperatures into the 60s. It’s hard to believe that weather like this could precede a snowstorm! Alas, this system is going to first enter our region around 8-9pm tonight with clouds and isolated rain showers. Then, temperatures will quickly drop from west to east, turning rain into snow without much of a transitional period of sleet. By about 2am, all of us will be seeing snow, and that snow could be heavy at times from that point until a little after sunrise. Then, that snow will start to decrease in intensity, but will still be widespread. Heading into the afternoon, show showers will become much more isolated across the area, and by Saturday night, any remaining snow showers will be confined to the mountains. By early Sunday morning, all of us will dry out, and we’ll remain dry throughout much of next week.

Snowfall totals are looking to be about 3 to 6 inches in the lowlands, and about 6 to 8 inches in the mountains, with localized amounts possibly higher in the highest elevations. But the snow is not our only concern with this system. Winds will also be very gusty; at their peak in the afternoon, lowlands could see gusts of 25-35mph, and for the mountains, as high as 40-50mph. These gusty winds can cause blowing snow and low visibility, making travel extremely difficult. Additionally, gusty winds combined with the weight of snow could cause tree limbs to break and fall, and power outages could occur. And, with temperatures not exceeding 30 degrees, gusty winds will have wind chills down into the single digits, even into the negatives in the mountains. With wind chills this low, it’s crucial to limit time outside and to keep skin covered with protective layers.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s, though with lingering winds it could feel much colder. However, looking ahead to Monday, temperatures jump back to the upper 50s, and the warming trend does not stop there. By midweek, temperatures will be well into the 60s. So snow won’t be sticking around too long into the week as it has a lot of opportunities to melt. We’re not expecting much in terms of precipitation next week, so sky conditions will essentially just stay partly cloudy.

Tonight: Light rain showers turning to heavy snow by 2am. Low: 25

Tomorrow: AM snow, tapering off in the afternoon; gusty winds. High: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 42

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 57

