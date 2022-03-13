Advertisement

The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.(Renee Preston)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Episcopal Church diocese of West Virginia welcomed Rev. Matthew Davis Cowden as the church’s new bishop.

The consecration service for Cowden made him the state’s next episcopal bishop was held at Wesley Chapel on West Virginia Wesleyan College’s campus.

Cowden was only the seventh bishop of the state since the church’s inception 150 years ago.

The ceremony was led by the former presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, Michael Curry, with the assistance of five other bishops.

Cowden shared he was happy to have found his new home.

“I’m thanking my new friends and family with us in West Virginia for your warm hospitality helping welcome my family to be a part of yours. Your generous spirit is a gift,” he said.

Around 300 people were in attendance at this rare and sacred service despite the winter weather.

