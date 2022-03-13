Advertisement

Fairmont Senior falls in heartbreaker to Logan in the Class AAA State Finals

Polar Bears come away with 27-26 loss
Fairmont Senior falls in Class AAA State Final to Logan
Fairmont Senior falls in Class AAA State Final to Logan(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Entering the second quarter with only five points scored overall, the Fairmont Senior versus Logan matchup promised to be defense heavy.

The Polar Bears maintained the lead the majority of the second half, but in the final minutes, it came down to the very last basket.

Peyton Ilderton tied it up at 26 with less than a minute to go, but a foul on the basket placed her on the line, allowing her to secure the lead for Logan, 27-26.

Emily Starn rebounded a basket as the buzzer sounded, but it was a second to late.

The Polar Bears finished as the Class AAA State Runner-ups for the second year in a row.

