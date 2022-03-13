Advertisement

Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport

Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.
Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gorilla Strength and Fitness found a new home in Bridgeport.

Owner and head trainer Wesley Brown Sr. invited the community to the grand re-opening of his fitness training facility targeted toward student-athletes.

However, the new location had been open since March 1.

Brown’s mission was to prepare students to become collegiate athletes. He offered individualized and group training.

“Not only is sports bigger than them and life in general. You have to learn to work together with everybody of all different cultures, of all different races in order to be successful, and that’s what sports teach us,” Brown explained.

Over the years, he expanded his business and had clients ages 6 - 62.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
winter alerts ncwv
Winter Storm Warning issued for most of NCWV