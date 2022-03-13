Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gorilla Strength and Fitness found a new home in Bridgeport.

Owner and head trainer Wesley Brown Sr. invited the community to the grand re-opening of his fitness training facility targeted toward student-athletes.

However, the new location had been open since March 1.

Brown’s mission was to prepare students to become collegiate athletes. He offered individualized and group training.

“Not only is sports bigger than them and life in general. You have to learn to work together with everybody of all different cultures, of all different races in order to be successful, and that’s what sports teach us,” Brown explained.

Over the years, he expanded his business and had clients ages 6 - 62.

