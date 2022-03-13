Advertisement

Morgantown gets out of reach in the final minute of the Class AAAA State Final against Huntington

Mohigans fall 41-36 to the Highlanders
Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game
Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown fought back a few times over Huntington to stay in it for the Class AAAA State Final, their biggest deficit being nine points.

Lily Jordan, who led the team with 10 points and 11 rebounds, was able to put the game within three coming down to the final minutes, but small mistakes held Morgantown back from reigning victorious.

With a 41-36 loss, the Mohigans are the Class AAAA State Runner-ups.

This team is fueled by a sole senior, the rest with years left to play. Getting to Charleston during a “rebuilding” year was a feat in itself, and with the majority of the girls returning next season, they will get another shot at a state title.

Jason White said it best postgame, “They don’t even know it yet, but their best days are ahead of them.”

