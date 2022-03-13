Advertisement

NCWV Home Builders Association holds Morgantown Home Show

Annual home show held in Morgantown.
Annual home show held in Morgantown.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Morgantown Home Show was held at Mylan Park’s Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center.

The North Central West Virginia Builders Association brought in 120 home improvement vendors.

Aaron Dickerson, Vice President of the builders association, said this was a yearly event. They use the show to help raise awareness for their organization and local entrepreneurs.

“That we can get all these vendors under one roof. So, individuals from the community can come out. They can find everything they need for the building industry. Whether it be a lending agent, to buy something or remodel contractors to fix something up or maybe a pool or a spa or landscaping. It’s all under one roof,” He explained.

Dickerson added some of the money raised went to the toy donation project the group does every year.

