Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley has announced it will resume testing all blood and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

According to Executive Director Sharon Kesselring, plasma with “high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used... to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.”

The Red Cross says they were testing blood and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic.

They discontinued this program “when infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available.”

With the program started back up again, Kesselring says anyone who donates in the month of March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics.

In addition... “everybody is entered into a chance to win a trip for two to the... Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles,” Kesselring says. “It’s a fabulous package and I think the most exciting part is that we know it’s going to happen now because baseball’s back on the schedule! So, that’s the really fun part about this, but obviously the most crucial part is the fact that every blood donation can save a life.”

And Kesselring says donations with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies have the potential to help sustain “even more lives.”

She says that the Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable.

Appointments for donations are required and can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or online at RedCrossBlood.org.

