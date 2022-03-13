Advertisement

Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
winter alerts ncwv
Winter Storm Warning issued for most of NCWV

Latest News

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop
Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.
Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport