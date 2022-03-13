Advertisement

Two men arrested on murder charges

Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.(Charleston Police Dept.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.

Charleston Police Department says Keyshawnta St. John was found dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

It happened in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia, just after 6 a.m.

Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C. both face first-degree murder charges, according to the court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, St. John’s father was home when the shooting happened. He told officers he heard multiple gunshots and then saw two men run from the home.

Police found Wooton inside a car parked directly across from where the murder happened.

Officers found Foote along Odell Avenue. When officers approached him, they advised him they were investigating a homicide that had occurred.

Foote told officers, “You might as well handcuff me,” according to the criminal complaint.

Wooton and Foote are being lodged at the South Central Regional Jail.

Both will be held without bond.

