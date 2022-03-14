Advertisement

Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman

Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building.

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Warning: The details of the case are graphic and disturbing.

Harvey is suspected of dismembering a woman, identified as 68-year-old Susan Leyden, in her apartment. Police reportedly found Leyden’s torso bagged in a shopping cart the morning of March 3, just down the block from the apartment building.

The criminal complaint says surveillance cameras captured Harvey walking out of the building and leaving that bag at the corner. A search warrant was executed for the suspect’s residence, where a human head was discovered, according to the complaint.

Police believe Harvey befriended Leyden two years ago via social media. Leyden was reportedly last seen alive Feb. 27 walking into Harvey’s apartment.

New York State records show Harvey was convicted of murder in 1963 for shooting a woman to death. She was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and released in 1984. Two years later, Harvey was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a woman to death and was released in 2019.

Harvey is being held without bail. Despite her advanced age, police are investigating whether she could be an active serial killer.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game
Morgantown gets out of reach in the final minute of the Class AAAA State Final against Huntington
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

Latest News

Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn.
Twice-convicted killer arrested after NYC woman's body parts found
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
NCWV Home Builders Association holds Morgantown Home Show
NCWV Home Builders Association holds Morgantown Home Show
Gov. Justice requests $5 million in aid for Ukraine children’s hospital bombed by Russia
Gov. Justice requests $5 million in aid for Ukraine children’s hospital bombed by Russia