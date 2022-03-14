Advertisement

AmeriCorps teams head to West Virginia to help with projects

AmeriCorps Buttons
AmeriCorps Buttons(Travis Mitchell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Several West Virginia towns will get assistance from five new AmeriCorps teams for projects that include tax preparation, park and river cleanups, and rural infrastructure upgrades.

The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps teams will go to Fairmont, Thomas, Mullens, Gandeeville and Elkview, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced.

“The projects will support West Virginians in a variety of ways, from increasing financial literacy to creating new opportunities for outdoor recreation and more,” Manchin said.

Capito said the projects will give the communities a boost.

“West Virginians understand the value of community service, and are always first in line to help fellow residents in times of need,” she said.

The programs include Tygart Valley United Way in Fairmont for assistance with tax preparation in several counties; Friends of Blackwater in Thomas for help with signage, trails and planting; Rural Appalachian Improvement League in Mullens for aid with park upgrades; Roane County Commission in Gandeeville for assistance with maintenance and upkeep at Camp Sheppard; and Elk River Trail Foundation in Elkview for help with trail and river cleanup and other maintenance.

