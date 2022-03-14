Capito, Manchin announce STEM grant for Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced more than $300,000 to support STEM education focused projects at Fairmont State University.

$323,352 will be awarded to Fairmont State, and an additional $125,000 will be awarded to Concord University.

“It’s great to see the National Science Foundation invest into programs that advance STEM education in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said. “STEM careers are in-demand right now, and it’s essential that we give our youth the tools they need to pursue them.”

“The National Science Foundation continues to be a great partner for West Virginia colleges and universities, and I’m pleased with these continued investments in our state,” Senator Manchin said. “The research projects at Concord University and Fairmont State College will support innovation in Appalachia and expand teacher education programs in STEM.”

The individual awards for both universities are listed below:

$323,352 – Fairmont State University: REU Site: Discrete and Continuous Analysis in Appalachia

$125,000 – Concord University: Building Capacity to Enhance an Online STEM Teacher Education Program with Simulations

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.