I miss you every day. Heaven is too far away. But I’ll see you again someday On March 20, 1945 Ethel Lorene “Snooks” Frank was born to the late Albert and Selma Wilson. Ethel gained her heavenly wings on August 1, 2021. Ethel married her soul mate, William “Bill” Frank, on March 21, 1964 at Plum Run. They spent 57 years of “Quality Time” together. She was blessed with a large and loving family that she cared the world for. Ethel was a stay-at-home mom and caregiver for her parents before their passing. She was a devoted Christian at the Washington Street Church of Christ. She also enjoyed crafting, camping, fishing, and spending time with “the three peas” (her and her sisters). Ethel was also a member of the Fairview Ladies Auxiliary. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and one brother LeRoy Wilson. Ethel is survived by her husband, William Frank, son Ken Frank (Debbie) of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, and daughter Tami Shaw (Michael) of Fairview, West Virginia. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren Brandon Andrew, Alex, and Patrick (Alyssa) Frank of Augusta Georgia, Justin Taylor of Fairmont, West Virginia, Dakota Taylor of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Brandon Michael (Frannie) Shaw of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Jakob and Mackenzie Shaw of Fairview, West Virginia. In addition, she is survived by her 10 great grandchildren, Jacen and Kaiya Frank of Augusta, Georgia, Layla and Maddox Taylor of Fairmont, West Virginia, Kendall Taylor of Tennessee, Deanna and Savannah Welch, Sadie, Crevan, and Stoic Shaw of Bridgeport, West Virginia. Ethel was additionally survived by her brother Albert (Opal), Ed (Delma), Roger (Charlotte), Jim (Crystal), and sisters Marie “Tee Tee “and Evelyn, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on March 20, 2022 for family and friends at Fairview Fire Hall. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

