Advertisement

Gov. Justice wants to send $5 million to Ukraine for maternity ward

Justice says that while this is a large sum of money, it is also a large gesture that West Virginia stands with Ukraine.
Governor Justice addresses issues in the Ukraine.
Governor Justice addresses issues in the Ukraine.(Governor Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced during Monday’s briefing that he wants to send $5 million to Ukraine to build a maternity ward that was destroyed in Mariupol last week.

The money would come out of the general revenue surplus.

The maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine was bombed by Russia on March 9, and at least one mother and baby died.

Justice says that while this is a large sum of money, it is also a large gesture that West Virginia stands with Ukraine.

“This is our point in time when America should stand up,” said Gov. Justice. “We should stand with America. We should stand with West Virginia. We should stand with God. We should stand with Ukraine. We shouldn’t be afraid.”

The Governor says the funds would be held until the fighting stops in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.
Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

Latest News

Sarah Bloom Raskin, a nominee to be the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors vice chair for...
Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick
During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant...
W.Va. National Guard completes hospital mission
Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10.
Capito, Manchin announce STEM grant for Fairmont State
Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors