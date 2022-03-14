Gov. Justice wants to send $5 million to Ukraine for maternity ward

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced during Monday’s briefing that he wants to send $5 million to Ukraine to build a maternity ward that was destroyed in Mariupol last week.

The money would come out of the general revenue surplus.

The maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine was bombed by Russia on March 9, and at least one mother and baby died.

Justice says that while this is a large sum of money, it is also a large gesture that West Virginia stands with Ukraine.

“This is our point in time when America should stand up,” said Gov. Justice. “We should stand with America. We should stand with West Virginia. We should stand with God. We should stand with Ukraine. We shouldn’t be afraid.”

The Governor says the funds would be held until the fighting stops in Ukraine.

