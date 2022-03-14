Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be a nice start to the week and warmer than yesterday, as southerly air flow and a high-pressure system will bring warm, stable air to our region. This afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with most of the clouds being upper-level clouds. Winds will be light and coming from the south, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a seasonable afternoon and evening. Tomorrow afternoon, a weak front will bring clouds into our area, so skies will be mostly cloudy. However, we still stay dry, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, not a bad afternoon. The rest of this week will be quiet, with our only source of clouds being a low-pressure system moving through the south and the East Coast. That same system might bring a few light rain showers into our area, but other than that, we’re staying dry. Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s during that period of time, feeling more like April than mid-March. So they will be good days to go outside. On Friday, a warm front will lift north of us, bringing so much warm air that temperatures could break the 70-degree mark. So it will be a nice way to end the workweek. Then overnight into Saturday, a low-pressure system will lift in and bring widespread light rain into our area. So you’ll want an umbrella at the start of the weekend. Then the rest of the weekend will bring seasonable temperatures. In short, this week will bring warm, late-spring-like temperatures and some sunshine, up until rain moves in at the start of the weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will be light and coming from the south, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 58.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, a seasonable, calm night. Low: 35.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph. And temperatures will be in the low-60s, above-average for this time of year. Overall, a nice day to go out. High: 62.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear, with clouds only coming in during the evening and overnight hours. Barring a light sprinkle or two during the evening and overnight hours, we should stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures reach the upper-60s, about 15 degrees above-average for this time of year. Overall, another warm afternoon, with some sunshine, with only a few sprinkles at night to interrupt the peace. High: 69.

