Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | March 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Today was a lovely day across NCWV, with temperatures pushing 60 degrees and mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar, possibly a few degrees warmer and just a few extra clouds as we head into the afternoon. Wednesday has the possibility to see 70 degrees in some areas of the lowlands, others likely just seeing the upper 60s. Clouds will stay clear for most of the day until thickening up in the evening due to a low-pressure system to our south. Most of the precipitation with this system will stay to our south and east, but it is possible a few light sprinkles could blow through the area overnight Wednesday night, specifically in the mountains Thursday morning. Any showers would clear by the afternoon, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Friday will overall be a mostly sunny day with temperatures once again pushing 70 degrees, but a low-pressure system to the west will track east, pushing rain into the state by Friday evening. The rain won’t be particularly heavy, but it will last into Saturday afternoon and drop temperatures to the low 50s. High pressure then dries us out for the first day of spring on Sunday, and temperatures will be seasonable in the mid to upper 50s. By Monday, temperatures will return to the 60s.

Tonight: Clear skies and a light breeze. Low: 35

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 70

Thursday: AM sprinkle possible, especially for the mountains; otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 64

