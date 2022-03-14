Kayla Smith’s Sunday Night Forecast | March 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was the first day of Daylight Savings Time, which means spring is just around the corner! It didn’t necessarily feel like spring today, with temperatures struggling to surpass 40 degrees across the area, but the week ahead will be much more spring-like. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which will give the snow a great opportunity to melt away. And temperatures continue to rise throughout the week-- Tuesday will again be mostly sunny, and temperatures will push 60 degrees for many in the lowlands. The sun and warmth continue into Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, a low-pressure system to our south may bring a few light rain showers into the eastern portion of our viewing area, but any rain would move out by the afternoon, and temperatures will reflect Wednesday’s. Friday has the possibility to reach 70 degrees, but clouds will increase from a low-pressure system to our west. That system will push rain into our area late Friday night, and will linger throughout most of Saturday, dropping temperatures to a more seasonable mid-50s. Seasonable temperatures continue for Sunday, but rain will be passed, leaving partly cloudy skies. So, we certainly won’t be seeing that snow hanging around for much longer!

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 56

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 68

