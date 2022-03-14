Advertisement

Kids Kick Opioid PSA Contest Returns

Michigan to receive millions in opioid settlement
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A yearly contest is back in the Mountain State.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced that the “Kids Kick Opioids” contest is returning for its sixth year.

The initiative is a public service announcement contest.

Students in elementary and middle schools across the state can submit their PSA on kicking opioid use.

A press release sent to 5 News says the contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

The winner will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA.

Submissions must be sent to the Attorney General’s office by May sixth.

