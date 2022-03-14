Lester Eugene Holmes, age 87 of Fannie Street, Grafton, WV passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1934 in Gladesville a son of the late Clarence Lee Holmes and Maude Mae (Hill) Holmes.

He is survived by his wife Wilma G. (Thomas) Holmes, whom he married June 20, 1959; five children, Debbie Patton, Marlene (Brad) Hall, both of Flemington, Clint (Diana) Holmes, Sonya Holmes Hindman (Bryan) all of Grafton, and Marsha Kisner and fiance’ Chris Tatterson of Mannington; nine grandchildren, Lisa (Adam) Mills, David Patton Jr., Crystal (Thomas) Andrew, Justin (Tiffany) Barker, Rachel Hall, Jason (Morgan) Robinson, Zachary (Trish) Kisner, Reegan Kisner, Hunter Tatterson; and nine great-grandchildren, Cameron Mills, McKenzie Mills, Wesley Patton, Dylan Andrew, Clara Andrew, Olivia Barker, Grant Barker, Augusta Robinson, and Zackensie Kisner; one brother, Charles Holmes (Ruth) of Pentress, WV; also several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend Rowdy his cat.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law Keith Kisner, one inherited son Scott Pyles and his four brothers, Walter Holmes, James Holmes, William “Bud” Holmes and Millard Holmes; and four sisters, Lillian Brown, Mildred Matthew, Mary Jones, and Doris Snyder.

Lester worked as a laborer in the construction and coal industry and he was member of the UMWA of Fairmont Local 31. He was a construction worker at seven local coal mines. He was an avid member of the NRA, loved NASCAR , especially Dale Earnhart, loved western movies and bird watching.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, March 16th from 2:00- 8:00 p.m. and from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral services will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Kevin Lough officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.