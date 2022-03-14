Local middle school raising funds for Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local middle school students are raising money for people in Ukraine.

Sherri Butler is a 7th grade art teacher at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.

Butler and her class decided to make print projects in support of Ukraine.

Each student is making paintings.

Many of them with messages of support or using the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

Butler says she wants to help draw attention to the situation in Ukraine and that her students were on board with the idea.

‘’I want to do a prink making project I asked the students ‘What do you think about making prints to sell to Ukraine?,’ and everyone was on board with me, and I had a lot of support from them as well I couldn’t have done it without them,” Butler said.

All these paintings can be purchased through the school.

The money will go to help people impacted by the war.

