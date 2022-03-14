Notable state legislative bills that failed to pass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The second session of the 85th West Virginia Legislature has come to a close.

The session has not been without its controversial and highly applauded bills.

The following are four notable bills that died in the Statehouse:

House Bill 4071 Sought to ban mask mandates in schools and allow parents or students over the age of 18 to sue school systems if mandates were put in place Passed the House on an 80-16 vote Never made it past the Senate Judiciary Committee

House Bill 4007 Sought to cut the personal income tax by 10% Passed the House on a 76-20 vote Never made it past the Senate Finance Committee

Senate Bill 498 Also known as the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022″ Senate passed the bill four minutes after the session had already ended, meaning the bill would not be sent to the governor Sought to prevent schools from teaching that “any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race” Opponents believed the bill was crafted to block the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”

Senate Bill 653 Sought to make Pierpont Community and Technical College a division of Fairmont State University Highly opposed by the Faculty Senate at Pierpont, who voted to replace their Board of Governors over their desire to re-merge with FSU Died on the last day of the session after there was no response from the senate



