Notable state legislative bills that failed to pass

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The second session of the 85th West Virginia Legislature has come to a close.

The session has not been without its controversial and highly applauded bills.

The following are four notable bills that died in the Statehouse:

  • House Bill 4071
    • Sought to ban mask mandates in schools and allow parents or students over the age of 18 to sue school systems if mandates were put in place
    • Passed the House on an 80-16 vote
    • Never made it past the Senate Judiciary Committee
  • House Bill 4007
    • Sought to cut the personal income tax by 10%
    • Passed the House on a 76-20 vote
    • Never made it past the Senate Finance Committee
  • Senate Bill 498
    • Also known as the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022″
    • Senate passed the bill four minutes after the session had already ended, meaning the bill would not be sent to the governor
    • Sought to prevent schools from teaching that “any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race”
    • Opponents believed the bill was crafted to block the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”
  • Senate Bill 653
    • Sought to make Pierpont Community and Technical College a division of Fairmont State University
    • Highly opposed by the Faculty Senate at Pierpont, who voted to replace their Board of Governors over their desire to re-merge with FSU
    • Died on the last day of the session after there was no response from the senate

