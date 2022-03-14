Notable state legislative bills that failed to pass
The second session of the 85th West Virginia Legislature has come to a close.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
The session has not been without its controversial and highly applauded bills.
The following are four notable bills that died in the Statehouse:
- House Bill 4071
- Sought to ban mask mandates in schools and allow parents or students over the age of 18 to sue school systems if mandates were put in place
- Passed the House on an 80-16 vote
- Never made it past the Senate Judiciary Committee
- House Bill 4007
- Sought to cut the personal income tax by 10%
- Passed the House on a 76-20 vote
- Never made it past the Senate Finance Committee
- Senate Bill 498
- Also known as the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022″
- Senate passed the bill four minutes after the session had already ended, meaning the bill would not be sent to the governor
- Sought to prevent schools from teaching that “any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race”
- Opponents believed the bill was crafted to block the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”
- Senate Bill 653
- Sought to make Pierpont Community and Technical College a division of Fairmont State University
- Highly opposed by the Faculty Senate at Pierpont, who voted to replace their Board of Governors over their desire to re-merge with FSU
- Died on the last day of the session after there was no response from the senate
