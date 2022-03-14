Nutter Fort ordinance causes cat controversy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The wording of an old ordinance stirred up some controversy in Nutter Fort. 5′s John Blashke explains why.

A public notice about a stray cat round up has people in Nutter Fort up in arms.

The notice contained the ordinance that allows the town to pick up the cats, the only problem is the language is outdated. It says the animals can be killed or if deemed “Worthy in value” they can be sold at auction.

Many took to the town’s social post voicing their concern.

Many Facebook comments said they were “disgusted” and “shame on you all animals are worthy of basic compassion.”

Leslie Cummings is Nutter Fort’s treasurer, she says what’s in the ordinance isn’t what’s actually happening.

“It’s a very old ordinance and I posted it to basically show that we have to do this, but not that we’re going to do all of those things that are said in the ordinance,” said Cummings. “It’s just that’s the ordinance that says we can trap the animals.”

Instead, Cummings says the animals will be brought to Harrison County Animal Control... no auctions involved.

“We’re not making any money there’s no plan to actually fine anybody or anything like that,” said Cummings. “We’re just trying to control the cat population.”

The town of Nutter Fort office even has their own resident kitty... Grace.

But according to Cummings they’ve received over 20 different cat related complaints.

Meanwhile, some residents like Lois Gilmore are a bit indifferent.

“Oh my gosh I have no idea but from my understanding there’s quite a few... There’s one walking between my legs right now... They don’t bother me there’s just a couple that’s here but I’m sure they bother other people... You’re never going to please everybody...” said Gilmore.

Reporting in Nutter Fort John Blashke 5 news.

