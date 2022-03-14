Advertisement

Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors

Owen Robert Scott
Owen Robert Scott(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he broke a door frame and tried to stab a woman with a pair of scissors.

Officers responded to a home in Philippi for an altercation involving a weapon early Sunday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers arrived and spoke with a woman and Owen Scott, 22, of Philippi.

Officers said they saw a cut on the woman’s arm, and she told officers she had been fighting with Scott all night and he “busted down the door.”

Scott allegedly told officers “If I did do that, it was an accident,” when he was asked about the door.

The woman told officers she got cut and showed officers the room the altercation took place in, the report says.

Officers saw that the room was in disarray and the door frame was broken.

The criminal complaint says the woman showed officers a shirt that had blood on it and said Scott attempted to stab her with a pair of scissors, cutting her arm.

Officers said the cut on the woman’s arm was about a half inch long with blood around it.

While talking to officers, the report says Scott told them they were arguing, but he never touched her.

Scott allegedly said he got out of the shower and came into the room to see that she had a cut on her arm.

Scott has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

