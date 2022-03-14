Advertisement

Sunday Sit Down: Former WVU linebacker & Super Bowl Champion Najee Goode

Goode: Discusses his company VEEPIO & what NIL has done for college athletes
Sunday Sit Down: Najee Goode
Sunday Sit Down: Najee Goode(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down brings us former WVU linebacker and 2018 Super Bowl Champion Najee Goode.

Goode, along with Jonathan Ohliger and Grant Vileu headline the NIL team working with WVU athletes

The former WVU standout emphasized the importance of VEEPIO allowing athletes to tell their stories, because each player has an unique one.

Since the partnership with VEEPIO and WVU Athletics was announced last summer, the company has facilitated several deals for Mountaineers for both the men and ladies. Goode noted the importance of NIL not only for the money it allows the athletes to make, but the financial education it gives the young players before hitting the pros and life in general.

When asked if there was ever a moment during his journey with VEEPIO that compared to winning a Super Bowl, Goode said, “That same year we won the Super Bowl we actually integrated with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jeffery Murphy bought 20% of our team... actually being able to sit down in the room full of high network individuals... this is the best of the best of competition in business... accomplishing that feat... it can be a bit savage.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
winter alerts ncwv
Winter Storm Warning issued for most of NCWV

Latest News

Morgantown falls to Huntington in the Class AAAA State Title game
Morgantown gets out of reach in the final minute of the Class AAAA State Final against Huntington
Fairmont Senior falls in Class AAA State Final to Logan
Fairmont Senior falls in heartbreaker to Logan in the Class AAA State Finals
Gilmer County girls' basketball
Gilmer County falls to Cameron at the buzzer in the Class A state title game
Morgantown advances to State Finals with win over Wheeling Park
Morgantown to face Huntington in Class AAAA state finals after taking down Wheeling Park