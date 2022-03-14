Sunday Sit Down: Former WVU linebacker & Super Bowl Champion Najee Goode

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down brings us former WVU linebacker and 2018 Super Bowl Champion Najee Goode.

Goode, along with Jonathan Ohliger and Grant Vileu headline the NIL team working with WVU athletes

The former WVU standout emphasized the importance of VEEPIO allowing athletes to tell their stories, because each player has an unique one.

Since the partnership with VEEPIO and WVU Athletics was announced last summer, the company has facilitated several deals for Mountaineers for both the men and ladies. Goode noted the importance of NIL not only for the money it allows the athletes to make, but the financial education it gives the young players before hitting the pros and life in general.

When asked if there was ever a moment during his journey with VEEPIO that compared to winning a Super Bowl, Goode said, “That same year we won the Super Bowl we actually integrated with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jeffery Murphy bought 20% of our team... actually being able to sit down in the room full of high network individuals... this is the best of the best of competition in business... accomplishing that feat... it can be a bit savage.”

