Advertisement

Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account

Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.(PR Image Factory)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent survey revealed that a good amount of millennials are not exactly staying on top of their finances.

StudyFinds reports 2,000 millennials participated in a survey on how they managed their money. It found that the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances.

The survey also found that millennials are more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.

Additionally, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.

Finances overall appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). The survey also found that nearly half were unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).

About 75% of the millennials in the survey did agree that it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age with more overall turning to financial planners to help keep track of their debt and savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.
Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate...
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 14, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | March 14, 2022
Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in...
WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida
A convoy of trucks and other vehicles travels the I-495 Capital Beltway near the Woodrow Wilson...
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic