Union OKs contract at WVa metals plant to end 5-month strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Union workers at a West Virginia metal products plant have narrowly ratified a three-year contract to end a five-month strike, a union official said.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 40 voted 188 to 184 to accept the contract, local president Chad Thompson told news outlets Sunday. Nearly 450 union workers went on strike at the Special Metals plant in Huntington on Oct. 1.

Thompson said the three-year contract includes a $5,000 signing bonus for the first year, a 2% pay raise in 2023 and a 3% raise in 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Precision Castparts Corp. owns Special Metals, a manufacturer of metal components for the aerospace and power industries.

