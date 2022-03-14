Advertisement

West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return

The West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its fifth year on March 29 and provide anglers and their families 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.
Photo: West Virginia DNR
Photo: West Virginia DNR(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its fifth year on March 29 and provide anglers and their families 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

“The West Virginia Gold Rush is proof that a whole lot of good things happen when we combine a big idea with our unmatched natural resources and invite the rest of the world to come enjoy it all with us,” Gov. Justice said. “We truly have something special here in West Virginia. As someone who’s been in our pristine waters his entire life and just loves everything to do with fishing, I can say that the Gold Rush is one of the most exciting events you could be part of. I encourage everyone to get out and experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”

From March 29 to April 9, the WV Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.

Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found here.

To celebrate the return of Gold Rush, the WVDNR is giving anglers a chance to win incredible prizes.

All anglers who catch any of the 50,000 golden trout being stocked during the event can enter their information on the Gold Rush Giveaway website and will be sent a special coin celebrating the program’s 5th anniversary.

Additionally, out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout that will be stocked during the event, 100 will receive a specially numbered tag.

If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number online for a chance to win a free WV lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a WV State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.

“All it takes to get someone hooked on fishing is an exciting opportunity to catch an incredibly beautiful Golden Trout, and the Gold Rush provides just that,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “I want to thank Governor Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush year after year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources.”

To commemorate the Gold Rush’s fifth year, the WVDNR also is giving away free Gold Rush decals that can be requested online here.

