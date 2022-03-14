W.Va. National Guard completes hospital mission

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVNG has officially concluded its mission of providing additional staffing support at West Virginia hospitals, Gov. Jim Justice announced along side West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane during a virtual press conference Monday.

“We’ve drawn down our support in the hospitals. We really appreciate all that the hospitals did to welcome us into their facilities and give us an opportunity to see what they’ve had to do for the past two years,” Maj. Gen. Crane said.

Additionally, Maj. Gen. Crane went on to say that members of the WVNG are now coming off their orders to support the state pandemic response.

“We’re hosting a job fair for soldiers and airmen, starting tomorrow and the next day, to help them navigate the process of coming off orders and, if they don’t have employment to go back to, to make sure they have an opportunity somewhere,” Maj. Gen. Crane said. “I just can’t thank the Governor and the entire pandemic leadership team for all of the support we’ve received during this COVID response.”

Current Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 response orders for more than 500 WVNG service members are set to end March 16, 2022.

Currently, there are more than 530 West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen working in various capacities across the state.

Guard members are helping with logistics, transportation, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, contact tracing, hospital and administrative support.

There is a possibility for extension through June 30th for WVNG personnel to assist in mission close out and to provide continued support for various state agencies.

The month of March marks the two-year anniversary of the West Virginia National Guard’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WVNG has been mobilized since March 2020 to assist the State of West Virginia in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Since that time, the Guard has done the following:

Supported 5,242 Covid-19 testing lanes for more than 100,000 citizens

Supported 11,187 Covid-19 vaccination lanes

Conducted 146,568 data entries for contact tracing with local health departments

Completed 5,194 delivery missions for personal protective equipment and supplies to all 55 counties in West Virginia

Disinfected 644 vehicles and 365 facilities

Supported 37 hospitals/long-term care facilities in 26 counties

