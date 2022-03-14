WVU launches NFTs for online collegiate market
WVU NFTs are available now and can be purchased in a variety of ways.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced on Saturday that the school has entered the NFTU market, a collegiate-oriented online realm for buying, selling, and trading NFTs.
“In simplest terms, an NFT is a digital trading card,” Nikki Goodenow said, the Director of Brand and Trademark Licensing at WVU.
WVU is one of several universities across the country that are involved in the NFTU marketplace.
Customers can purchase the NFTs in a variety of ways, including Apple Pay, cryptocurrency, or standard credit cards.
The NFTs will be sold in packs, similar to physical trading cards.
Mountaineer NFTs are available now at nftu.com.
