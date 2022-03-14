WVU launches NFTs for online collegiate market

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced on Saturday that the school has entered the NFTU market, a collegiate-oriented online realm for buying, selling, and trading NFTs.

“In simplest terms, an NFT is a digital trading card,” Nikki Goodenow said, the Director of Brand and Trademark Licensing at WVU.

WVU is one of several universities across the country that are involved in the NFTU marketplace.

Customers can purchase the NFTs in a variety of ways, including Apple Pay, cryptocurrency, or standard credit cards.

The NFTs will be sold in packs, similar to physical trading cards.

Mountaineer NFTs are available now at nftu.com.

You can watch the announcement video below.

Big news … We’re joining NFTU – the largest collegiate marketplace for buying, selling, and trading NFTs! Start buying your own NFTs at https://t.co/vmEPAvd5MF on Monday (3/14) and see what WVU items you collect! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/MdnRzRuwli — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) March 12, 2022

