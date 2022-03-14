Advertisement

WVU launches NFTs for online collegiate market

WVU NFTs are available now and can be purchased in a variety of ways.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced on Saturday that the school has entered the NFTU market, a collegiate-oriented online realm for buying, selling, and trading NFTs.

“In simplest terms, an NFT is a digital trading card,” Nikki Goodenow said, the Director of Brand and Trademark Licensing at WVU.

WVU is one of several universities across the country that are involved in the NFTU marketplace.

Customers can purchase the NFTs in a variety of ways, including Apple Pay, cryptocurrency, or standard credit cards.

The NFTs will be sold in packs, similar to physical trading cards.

Mountaineer NFTs are available now at nftu.com.

You can watch the announcement video below.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bad weather conditions in North Central West Virginia.
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Multiple vehicle accidents reported in our area
Crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg.
Overnight, crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg
Ribbon cutting at Gorilla Strength and Fitness.
Gorilla Strength and Fitness holds grand re-opening at new location in Bridgeport
Episcopal church welcomes new Bishop of West Virginia.
The Episcopal Church welcomes a new West Virginia Bishop

Latest News

W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill
AmeriCorps Buttons
AmeriCorps teams head to West Virginia to help with projects
Union OKs contract at WVa metals plant to end 5-month strike
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks
Portions of I-79 shut down due to numerous wrecks