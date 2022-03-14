Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball declines WNIT bid

Decision made based on injuries and players set to enter the transfer portal
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball was one of 30 teams granted an automatic bid to the WNIT tournament.

The automatic bids are given to the next-highest finishers behind the teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament in their respective conference.

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyon announced Monday that the Mountaineers have declined the bid due to limited roster availability from injuries and athletes set to enter the transfer portal.

The gold and blue finish their season 15-15 after a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal loss to Iowa State.

